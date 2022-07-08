Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Break Up One Year After Engagement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are dunzo.
The Jersey Shore star and the lash technician have called it quits and ended their engagement, a source close to Ronnie exclusively confirms to E! News. Though the two have had "a pattern of breaking up and getting back together," the insider says that Ronnie remains "level-headed" amid the latest split.
The source notes, "Ron has worked hard on his mental health and has stayed sober."
On July 6, Ronnie re-shared a series of cryptic quotes on his Instagram Stories, including one reading: "Unfortunately, karma is gonna hit some of y'all for breaking people who had nothing but good intentions for you."
"I'm proud of my heart," another post read. "It's been played, stabbed, cheated, burned and broken, but somehow still works."
The breakup comes one year after Ronnie proposed to Saffire on a beach in Los Angeles. The reality star popped the question with a $150,000 diamond ring that he designed alongside Layna Friedman Jewelers Beverly Hills.
"He was very much part of designing it with me and was very involved every step of the way, which was fantastic," jeweler Layna Friedman told E! News. "He was very thoughtful in picking the diamond and just wanted something really brilliant and gorgeous, and I think we really achieved that."
Last summer, a separate source close to Ronnie told E! News that the Famously Single alum was focused on bettering himself after his arrest on charges of intimate partner violence with injury in April 2021. (The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office later confirmed to E! News that it did not charge Ronnie with a misdemeanor, but instead filed a probation violation against him.)
Ronnie, who's dad to 4-year-old daughter Ariana, addressed the arrest on Instagram later that month, writing, "I take all experiences as lessons… You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process." Saffire also defended him on her Instagram Story, writing in part, "Don't believe everything you hear or read online."
In September, Ronnie's attorneys said that the reality TV personality "satisfied the violation of probation" by completing an in-patient program. "Ronnie has learned a lot through this process about himself and is now happily sober for over five months," his legal team said at the time, adding that "Ronnie's focus right now is on family and being the best he can be for them."
E! News has reached out to Ronnie's rep and to Saffire about the split but hasn't received a comment.