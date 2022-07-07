The Orville Star Anne Winters Has Used This $5 Beauty Product Every Night Since Middle School

We interviewed Anne Winters because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Anne is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you ever think about what a star's getting ready routine is like in their everyday life? No, not the sessions with the professional hairstylists and makeup artists, but the times when they are glamming themselves up at home. The Orville: New Horizons star Anne Winters took us through her getting ready process, including her favorite makeup and skincare products, including a staple that she has used since she was in middle school. Anne even shared a glimpse at the playlist she listens to while she does her hair and makeup.

Anne shared the product the $5 product that she uses every single night along with more affordable beauty and self-care essentials.

Make sure to watch new episodes of The Orville: New Horizons every Thursday on Hulu.