Nick Cannon Reacts to Elon Musk Reportedly Welcoming Babies No. 9 and 10

Watch : Nick Cannon DEFENDS His Family Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

The more the merrier, according to Nick Cannon.

Following a report that Elon Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021, Elon took to Twitter to share his thoughts on having more children. And now, Nick has also weighed in.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," Elon wrote in a July 7 tweet. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Nick, who will soon welcome his eighth child, then chimed in and commented, "Right there with you my Brother!"

Citing court documents, Business Insider reported that Elon welcomed the two little ones with Shivon, a Neuralink executive, in Austin, Texas, where Elon currently lives. However, neither person has publicly confirmed the news.

Elon and Shivon's twins would mark children No. 9 and 10 for the Space X CEO.

Elon welcomed his first child, son Nevada Alexander, in 2002 with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Nevada passed away at age 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Justine and Elon went on to welcome five more children together: 18-year-old twins Vivian and Xavier and 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.