Nick Cannon Reacts to Elon Musk Reportedly Welcoming Babies No. 9 and 10

Nick Cannon took to Twitter to give his two cents after Elon Musk, who reportedly welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis in 2021, shared that he is doing his “best to help the underpopulation crisis.”

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 07, 2022 11:30 PM
BabiesNick CannonCeleb KidsCelebrities
The more the merrier, according to Nick Cannon.

Following a report that Elon Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021, Elon took to Twitter to share his thoughts on having more children. And now, Nick has also weighed in.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," Elon wrote in a July 7 tweet. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Nick, who will soon welcome his eighth child, then chimed in and commented, "Right there with you my Brother!"

Citing court documents, Business Insider reported that Elon welcomed the two little ones with Shivon, a Neuralink executive, in Austin, Texas, where Elon currently lives. However, neither person has publicly confirmed the news.

Elon and Shivon's twins would mark children No. 9 and 10 for the Space X CEO.

Elon welcomed his first child, son Nevada Alexander, in 2002 with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Nevada passed away at age 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Justine and Elon went on to welcome five more children together: 18-year-old twins Vivian and Xavier and 16-year-old triplets KaiSaxon and Damian.

Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Elon is also father to a baby boy named X Æ A-Xii Musk, 2, and a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, 7 months, with the singer Grimes

As for Nick, the comedian is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 12-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. And, one month after his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer, Nick announced that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting.

Recently, Nick vocalized how he feels about his expanding family tree in the form of a freestyle rap.

"I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is," he rapped during an appearance on Power 106 FM shared July 5. "All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas are not in agreeance. Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance."
 

