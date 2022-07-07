Why Rosie O’Donnell’s A League of Their Own Role Isn’t What You Expect

Rosie O'Donnell is stepping back into the batter's box—at least kinda.
One of the stars of the original 1992 A League of Their Own movie, O'Donnell will appear in the upcoming Prime Video series adaptation, according to Entertainment Weekly.
O'Donnell, who played Rockford Peach third basewoman Doris Murphy in the movie, won't be picking up any baseball bats in the TV show. Instead, she will play a bar owner named Vi, described by Entertainment Weekly as a "warm, gregarious fan of the Rockford Peaches" who eventually "crosses paths with [Abbi] Jacobson's catcher Carson and soon welcomes her into her orbit."
In addition to Broad City's Jacobson, who co-created the show with Will Graham, the highly-anticipated series stars D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Kate Berlant and Nick Offerman.
Coming 30 years after the premiere of the beloved film—which also starred Tom Hanks, Madonna and Geena Davis—the streamer promises the series "takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."
Jacobson and Graham are both huge fans of the original movie, but recognized the chance to update its themes and principles.
"We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time," Graham told Entertainment Weekly, "but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."
For O'Donnell, it marks the latest in a string of interesting and diverse television roles. She's set to appear in Showtime's upcoming American Gigolo and, in 2021, appeared on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q and Starz's Run The World.
And hey, if you were watching season two of Netflix's Russian Doll and thought "That subway voice sure sounds familiar," that's because it was Rosie!
Watch Rosie return to the land of the Peaches when A League of Their Own premieres August 12 on Prime Video.