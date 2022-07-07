Exclusive

Where Jason Momoa and Eiza González Really Stand After London Reunion

Just weeks after Jason Momoa and Eiza González broke up, the two were spotted out in London. Find out where they stand now.

It looks like Jason Momoa's breakup with Eiza González is all water under the bridge.

Though they ended their whirlwind romance last month, the Aquaman star and the Baby Driver actress were spotted hanging out together at two separate London hotspots on July 5. According to an eyewitness, the pair exited a Soho House club just minutes apart before hitting up Chiltern Firehouse, where they were inside at the same time but left separately at the end of the evening.

A source close to González tells E! News that the two are trying to maintain a close bond despite calling it quits earlier. 

"They are both working and traveling a lot so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together," the insider shared. "They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can."

Momoa first sparked romance rumors with González in May, a month after he attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Ambulance.

However, their busy schedules prevented them from taking their romance the next level, according to a separate source, one close to Momoa. "They were together but it was never serious," the second insider explained at the time. "They are both focused on their careers." 

In fact, the source noted that the Game of Thrones actor was rarely in the same city as González: "He has a full slate with a ton of travel and it didn't make sense logistically."

News of his brief relationship with González came four months after Momoa and his wife of four years, Lisa Bonet, announced they were "parting ways in marriage."

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the couple—who share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13—said in a joint statement in January. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

Where Jason Momoa and Eiza González Really Stand After London Reunion

