Man's Body Found in Lake Outside Rams and Chargers' SoFi Stadium

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A mysterious death has occurred just outside Sofi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

The body of an unknown man was found on July 6 in a lake outside the venue in Inglewood, Calif. near Los Angeles, officials say.

Standing beside local police chief Mark Fronterotta, city mayor James Butts said at a press conference that surveillance video showed an unidentified 45-year-old Hispanic male entering the stadium's parking lot around 6 a.m. that day "by trespassing," adding that he hopped a fence. Butts said minutes later, the venue's security personnel called the police.

"At 6:13, he was last seen entering the lake, moving towards the middle of the man-made lake," the mayor continued. "Two security officers...came to the periphery of the lake after he was spotted on video but by that time he was already in the water."

Butts said that at 6:21, the Los Angeles Police Department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the scene. He said the man's body was recovered from the lake around 9:48 a.m. Butt said that by the time the authorities arrived, the person "was not seen and hadn't been seen for quite some time."