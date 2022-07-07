HBO Pushes Back Against PETA’s Claims After Horse Death on Set of The Gilded Age

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

HBO is rebuking claims made by PETA after a horse died on the set of The Gilded Age.

After a 22-year-old horse tragically passed away on the Nassau County set of the Christine Baranski-starring period drama June 28, animal rights group PETA called on HBO to conduct an internal investigation into the death.

"If it weren't for these whistleblowers, the apparent death of this vulnerable horse would likely have been swept under the rug," PETA's Kathy Guillermo said in a statement July 7. "PETA is reminding HBO that watchful, compassionate people can be found on every set and is urging it to stop using horses before someone else dies in its productions."

In their statement, PETA alleged that the horse had "possible health issues" and had "sustained head trauma and was seen frothing at the mouth."

However, HBO pushed back at the claims made by PETA and argued that the horse's death was unavoidable.