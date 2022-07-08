Southern Charm, Solved: A Guide to Craig Conover and Austen Kroll's Feud

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

A Bravo bromance has lived to see another day.

We're, of course, talking about Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. The pair patched up their differences on the July 7 episode of the Bravo series, marking the end of a months-long feud. Austen apologized for gossiping about Craig and Naomie Olindo's recent hookup, and Craig acknowledged that he was a better friend to Austen when he was single.

Unfortunately, based on Southern Charm's season eight trailer—which shows Austen and Craig wrestling against a car and then onto the ground as the latter demands he apologize—the peace between the two looks to be short-lived. This begs the question, what exactly went wrong between the two BFFs?

The answer is a complicated one.

A Cruel Summer

"Between Craig and I, it really came from this past summer," Austen exclusively told E! News, explaining that at the time, they both began to hear rumors that the other was talking behind their back. "What should've happened is that we should have had a conversation as soon as he heard that I said something, he should have called me and been like, 'Hey buddy, did you say this or not?' and we could have squashed it then."