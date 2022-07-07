Damian Lewis Confirms Relationship With Alison Mosshart After Wife Helen McCrory's Death

Watch : "Harry Potter's" Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Damian Lewis has found love again.

More than one year since the passing of his wife Helen McCrory, the Billions star confirmed his relationship with Alison Mosshart while at a summer event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6. At the event, Alison and Damian posed together for a photo in which her arm is cozily wrapped around the actor's shoulder with her face gently leaning on his.

Earlier that same day, Alison's mother Vivian discussed her daughter's relationship. "I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her," she told the Daily Mail. "They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it."

She added, "If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly I'd like to."

Over the last few months, Damian and The Kills musician sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.

Alison is the first person Damian has publicly dated since Helen's passing in April 2021, when she died from cancer at age 52.