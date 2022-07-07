Damian Lewis Confirms Relationship With Alison Mosshart After Wife Helen McCrory's Death

Damian Lewis is dating Alison Mosshart, his first public relationship since the passing of his late wife Helen McCrory last year.

By Daisy Maldonado Jul 07, 2022 8:40 PMTags
CelebritiesDamian Lewis
Watch: "Harry Potter's" Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Damian Lewis has found love again.

More than one year since the passing of his wife Helen McCrory, the Billions star confirmed his relationship with Alison Mosshart while at a summer event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6. At the event, Alison and Damian posed together for a photo in which her arm is cozily wrapped around the actor's shoulder with her face gently leaning on his.

Earlier that same day, Alison's mother Vivian discussed her daughter's relationship. "I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her," she told the Daily Mail. "They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it."

She added, "If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly I'd like to."

Over the last few months, Damian and The Kills musician sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.

Alison is the first person Damian has publicly dated since Helen's passing in April 2021, when she died from cancer at age 52.

 

 

read
Damian Lewis Mourns Wife Helen McCrory's Death in Touching Tribute

Damian and Helen shared two kids together: Manon, 15, and Gulliver, 14.

The Homeland star has since honored the late Harry Potter actress in more ways than one, with his most recent tribute being during a poetry reading in January, which was his first stage appearance since Helen's death. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for KOKO

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

2

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

3

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

At the London event—which was dedicated to Helen—Damian told a story about John Dennis, an English poet from the 18th century who's been credited with originating the phrase "steal my thunder." He shared onstage, "One person whose thunder absolutely would not be stolen was Helen McCrory. You could try, but it wouldn't work."

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

2

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

3

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

4

Keanu Reeves' Airport Encounter With a Young Fan Will Warm Your Heart

5

Inside the Twisted Story of Netflix's Girl in the Picture

Latest News

Rosie O’Donnell’s A League of Their Own Role is Unexpected

Exclusive

Where Jason Momoa and Eiza González Really Stand After London Reunion

Priyanka Chopra's New Photo of Baby Malti Proves She's a Fashionista

Exclusive

How Meghan Trainor Feels About Writing Sexier Songs With Her Brothers

Cute, Unique & Practical Etsy Finds To Make Your Dorm Feel Like Home

Man's Body Found in Lake Outside Rams and Chargers' SoFi Stadium

You Won't Believe What This Happy Days Alum Is Up to Now