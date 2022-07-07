Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Highlights Founder's Link to Jeffrey Epstein

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues, long after his death.
Hulu's upcoming investigative docu-series Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons is the latest true crime show to explore Epstein's ties to billionaires, including L Brands founder Les Wexner, who was once the face of successful companies like Victoria's Secret and Hollister.
"The notion that Epstein would turn up around Victoria's Secret," one talking head says in the trailer, released July 7, "is not surprising."
Still, lawyer Gloria Allred adds, "There were a number of red flags and so many questions."
Epstein was close to Wexner, serving as his financial advisor and confidante, with the New York Times—citing court documents and people close to the situation—reporting that Wexner gave Epstein access to his finances and personal information. "Mr. Wexner authorized him to borrow money on his behalf," the NYT wrote, "to sign his tax returns, to hire people and to make acquisitions."
Two executives even told the newspaper that Epstein tried to pass himself off as a Victoria's Secret model recruiter in the mid-'90s.
Victoria's Secret denies involvement with Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. "While Mr. Epstein served as Mr. Wexner's personal money manager for a period that ended nearly 12 years ago," a company spokesperson told the NYT in 2019, "we do not believe he was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company."
According to NBC, Wexner and his wife, Abigail S. Koppel, said they had no knowledge of Epstein's alleged crimes and stated that they cut ties with him when he was first accused of sex trafficking and abuse.
"Being taken advantage of by someone who is… so depraved is something I'm embarrassed I'm even close to," Wexner told investors during an L Brands meeting in 2019. "In the present, everyone has to feel enormous regret for the advantage that was taken of so many young women."
Wexner went on to step down as CEO and chairman of the L Brands in February 2020.
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons premieres July 14 on Hulu.