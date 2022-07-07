Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Highlights Founder's Link to Jeffrey Epstein

Watch : How Jeffrey Epstein Was Connected to Victoria's Secret

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues, long after his death.

Hulu's upcoming investigative docu-series Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons is the latest true crime show to explore Epstein's ties to billionaires, including L Brands founder Les Wexner, who was once the face of successful companies like Victoria's Secret and Hollister.

"The notion that Epstein would turn up around Victoria's Secret," one talking head says in the trailer, released July 7, "is not surprising."

Still, lawyer Gloria Allred adds, "There were a number of red flags and so many questions."

Epstein was close to Wexner, serving as his financial advisor and confidante, with the New York Times—citing court documents and people close to the situation—reporting that Wexner gave Epstein access to his finances and personal information. "Mr. Wexner authorized him to borrow money on his behalf," the NYT wrote, "to sign his tax returns, to hire people and to make acquisitions."