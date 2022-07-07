How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Adjusting to Daily Life After “Eye Opening” Hospitalization

However, Travis made it clear he was on the road to recovery, adding, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kourtney also reflected on the ordeal in a post shared to her social media on the same day. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote. "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."