Hilarie Burton Honors "Strong" One Tree Hill Co-Star Bevin Prince After Husband's Death

Watch : One Tree Hill Star's Husband Killed by Lightning Strike

The One Tree Hill family is showing their support for one of their own.

Actress Hilarie Burton penned a touching message to her co-star Bevin Prince, whose husband, William Friend, was tragically killed after being struck by lightning while boating near Masonboro Island in North Carolina July 3.

"In every group of friends, there's always the ‘strong one,'" she captioned a black and white photo of herself with Prince and actress Danneel Ackles in a July 7 Instagram post. "They're the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It's important to protect those friends, cause they'll never ask for help."

"Our friend @BevinPrince is one of those song ones. She is light personified," Burton continued, before sharing the news of Friend's passing with her 1.6 million followers, calling his death "unfathomable." She encouraged followers to donate to a GoFundMe raising funds for two organizations Friend cared about.