Real Housewives Alum Porsha Williams Has 43 Items in Her Amazon Cart: Shop Her Prime Day Picks

We interviewed Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You're not the only shopper who has been counting down to Amazon Prime Day 2022. Porsha Williams is just as excited to score some good deals. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told E!, "I'm just so into shopping on Amazon. I just looked at my current cart and I have 43 items in it. The Amazon shopper life is a real thing. It's just so great to be able to share it with everybody."
Porsha loves sharing her Amazon recommendations with followers through Amazon Live (her next stream airs on July 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET). If you've tuned in, you know that watching Porsha's streams will make you feel like you're chatting with a friend. She explained, "I've always been a girl's girl, just here to tell you what the real deal is. Helping another woman out in any way is my thing, even if it's just telling her to go up a size based on my experience."
The Bravo star insisted, "I am only talking about products I actually use and if I like something, I want everyone to know about it. I will even mention something more than one time because I just really like it that much."
Porsha is looking forward to Prime Day because "you can knock out several birds with one stone," elaborating, "I love the beauty deals because I'm obsessed with self-care. I'm obsessed with just feeling good from the inside out. I love all of the tech finds as well."
Porsha shared her top Amazon recommendations with E! shoppers along with her personal insights on how to get the most out of each product.
Porsha Williams' Amazon Prime Day Beauty Picks
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"When I'm on a plane, my lips get dry. I don't know if it's the way the air is circulated in the plane or what, but it's definitely a thing. It's a great time to put on the lip mask and care for your skin. You see a big difference when you prepare your skin, including your lips, for a flight. A lot of the time, even people who are into skincare forget about the lips, but we need to care for them too. I use a lip scrub too. You need to. It makes a big difference.
"We are not about dry, crusty lips. Just think about it, you're taking off on a flight with dry lips. You put the mask on, and when you land you have soft Marilyn Monroe lips. It's perfect."
This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Chrishell Stause, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
"Vitamin C is essential when it comes to skincare. I have basically become a self-care skincare regimen guru. I'm so serious about it. My mom looked at me in the car was like 'Where are your pores? Your skin is almost poreless.' I use Vitamin C about two days a week at night. That puts all the moisture back into my skin and the glow is insane."
"You just have to listen to your skin. Yes, there are directions on the box that may specify that a product is for daily use, but those were not written with your skin in mind. I tell people to start using new skin treatments a couple days a week, once a week, or even every other week if it's strong while you get used to it. There are some products that I just use every three days that are specified for everyday use."
Foreo Bear Mini App-Connected Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
"I think the key is to use these things consistently. A lot of people say "I don't see a difference" when they try a product for the first time or just use it a couple of times. If you use it with consistency, that's when you'll see a difference and decide if you want to keep something in your routine. Our skin is always changing, especially after you have a child. I've noticed some of those changes. I tried to ignore them, but there are tools that can help you feel better about those things that stand out. This device is really great for lymphatic drainage. It reduces puffiness and gives me tone."
"Yes, the size of the device is great because when you're used to the results from your routine, you don't want to lose that just because you're traveling. It's compact and easy to bring, even if I'm only traveling with a carry-on."
This toning device also comes in pink.
Porsha Williams' Amazon Prime Day Fashion Picks
Floerns Women's Summer Printed 2 Piece Outfit Crop Tube Tops and Split Long Skirt Set
"I am not gonna lie to you. I love a two-piece with a skirt because on vacation, you get slammed by the third day of eating, drinking and enjoying yourself. We all get a little extra puff. Even though it's a crop top, you can pull that skirt up a bit. Do you know what I mean?"
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
"My go-to shoe is a clear heel. About two and a half years ago I had a foot surgery, so I really couldn't wear high heels. I found a clear shoe with a lower heel that still gave me that lift. It was sexy and went with everything and it was comfortable. Clear heels are sexy and go with everything. I picked this heel because it has two straps at the front that are clear. The heel is not too high, you know? I like that the base of the shoe is a nude too. A nude shoe is perfect to and goes with anything, especially with the clear straps."
"It's the perfect shoe to wear anywhere, but it's also the best shoe for a vacation. Of course, I do often find myself taking all kind of shoes with me, but I just always end up wearing the clear ones the most."
These heels also come in 21 colorways and they have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's Long Sleeve T Shirt Front Cut Out
"I would definitely style this shirt with some leather pants. You could go for a form-fitting style or you can wear with flare pants. That will give it a real classy look. Imagine a nice keyhole top with a pair of high-waisted flare pants. You can make it casual too. It's easy to dress up or dress down.
"This crop top is cut in the right place. I know a lot of people don't want to show their stomach, and I understand that. If you wear it with a high-waisted pant or skirt and you pull it up the right amount, the crop top is going to make you look great. I'm all about that illusion work. As women, our weight fluctuates, but I want to feel good no matter what. I want pieces of clothing in my closet that I can wear with those weight fluctuations and just adjust in different ways."
This top comes in 14 colorways
Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt
"You could wear the top with some biker shorts in any color, especially since it's cream. For me, right after quarantine, I bought a lot of sweatshirts. I bought an extra large to wear with different biker shorts. I'm the kind of Amazon shopper who is all about getting her money's worth. I like that I can wear these pieces together or break them up to create new outfits. The other thing I like to do when I'm shopping is if I find something that I love that fits well, I get it in multiple colors. I want everybody to be the kind of shopper that I am. When you find a great sweatsuit like this one, go ahead and get it in whatever color option that's available if you already know it works."
Amazon has this sweatshirt in 9 colorways.
Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Fleece Joggers
"Whether I'm just chilling or dressing them up with a pair of heels, they work. The other thing I like about buying a matching set is that you can change out the top or bottom and wear something else. A nice pastel top would look great with the pants. Or even a sports bra and some earrings."
Amazon has these joggers in eight colorways.
Porsha Williams' Amazon Prime Day Tech Picks
Instant Pot Omni Plus 20-QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, 10-in-1, Rotisserie Oven, Convection Oven, Dehydrator, Roaster, Reheater,
"Air fryers are so popular because a lot of us are just look for a healthy way to eat. You don't have to eat French fries, fried chicken, or pork chops dripping with oil. Anyone on the go who doesn't have a lot of time to cook would love an air fryer. If you want to be healthy and change your lifestyle, an air fryer is a great way to have the foods you love."
"The other great thing is that you can put veggies in there. You get to cook the food without getting rid of the nutrients, which can easily happen with other cooking methods. With an air fryer, you really get the best out of the foods that you enjoy."
iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Multiple Rooms, Recharges and Resumes
"It's quiet and in its own world. It hasn't messed up anything. It doesn't detract from anything when I'm working at home. My daughter is a toddler, so I have crumbs in places I don't even want to think about. It's a never-ending job as a mom trying to clean so much. Having an iRobot as a helper is a lifesaver."
This vacuum has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Microphone for Clear Calls & Alexa Voice Control
"I only recommend products that I actually use and love. These Bose headphones are great for travel or great for canceling out your noisy kids. Plus, you know that Bose is such a trusted brand. That's another thing that I love about Amazon as well, you get great deals from trusted brands."
If you're looking for more Amazon shopping recommendations from Porsha Williams, here are her affordable summer essentials.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)