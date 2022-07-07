Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy and Mzi "Zee" Dempers Tease Lots of "Ups and Downs" on Season 7

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

New crew, new drama.

Captain Sandy Yawn and deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers will be the only familiar faces boarding this year's Below Deck Mediterranean vessel when season seven of the Bravo series premieres Monday, July 11. Rest assured, though—everyone new is plenty entertaining, from chief stew Natasha to chef Dave (who, based on the trailer, may or may not find themselves in a romantic entanglement!).

As Captain Sandy exclusively told E! News, "I'm excited for the fans to see how fun the crew are. Yes, of course we have issues like every other boat—I'm going to deal with them and they have their drama—but overall, they're hilarious."

Mzi echoed this sentiment, calling the crew "a really good bunch of people."

This is Below Deck Med we're talking about, though. Past seasons have featured dramatic firings, guest relations that went against yachtie code and more fights than you can count.