Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

What a sight! Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is married.

The Chicago-based hairstylist has wed partner Christos Lardakis, a source confirmed to E! News July 7. The news comes almost four months after the pair got engaged.

Shaina, 32, and Christos, 40, have obtained a marriage license and plan to have a bigger wedding abroad later this summer, the source said. TMZ, which was the first to report the news, posted photos of the couple walking inside a Chicago courthouse. For the occasion, the bride wore a white, short, long sleeve, wrap dress and matching pumps and pillbox hat with a birdcage veil. The groom wore a black suit with no tie.

TMZ quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the couple exchanged vows the morning of Saturday, July 2, in front of Christos' daughter and a close friend. The outlet said the two plan to have a larger and more traditional wedding ceremony in Greece.

Christos is the founder and CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club, a Greek-inspired restaurant chain in Chicago. He and Shaina met a couple months after she finished filming Love Is Blind season two last year. On the Netflix show, she got engaged to and then split from fellow contestant Kyle Abrams.