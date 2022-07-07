Singer Tom Mann Reflects on "Extremely Difficult" 3 Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death

Watch : X Factor Alum Tom Mann's Fiancee Dani Hampson Dies on Wedding Day

Tom Mann is feeling grateful amidst a personal tragedy.

Three weeks after the former X Factor contestant announced that his fiancée Danielle "Dani" Hampson had passed away on their would-be wedding day, the 28-year-old opened up about how he is navigating the immense loss.

"Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life," he wrote on his Instagram Story July 7 alongside a photo of him kissing Dani. "Still in shock & still no words - my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss."

The singer, who was part of the band Stereo Kicks, thanked the public for the outpouring of support that he and his family—including the couple's 8-month-old son Bowie—have received in the weeks following Dani's passing on June 18.

"Nothing can be said or done but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan's family, my family & I have received," he continued. "It has overwhelmed us."