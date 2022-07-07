Singer Tom Mann Reflects on "Extremely Difficult" 3 Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death

Tom Mann is feeling grateful amidst a personal tragedy.
Three weeks after the former X Factor contestant announced that his fiancée Danielle "Dani" Hampson had passed away on their would-be wedding day, the 28-year-old opened up about how he is navigating the immense loss.
"Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life," he wrote on his Instagram Story July 7 alongside a photo of him kissing Dani. "Still in shock & still no words - my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss."
The singer, who was part of the band Stereo Kicks, thanked the public for the outpouring of support that he and his family—including the couple's 8-month-old son Bowie—have received in the weeks following Dani's passing on June 18.
"Nothing can be said or done but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan's family, my family & I have received," he continued. "It has overwhelmed us."
The well-wishes from around the globe have provided a ray of sunshine during a difficult time for the family.
"In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani," he concluded. "She was the best of the best, and that is testament to her. Thank you."
On June 20, Tom shared on Instagram that he was "completely broken" after Dani had passed away at the age of 34. He did not share any additional information and her cause of death was not made public.
"I feel like I have cried an ocean," he wrote at the time. "We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."
Dani's friends and family later shared their own tributes to the PR executive, who her dad Martin Hampson described as "the beating heart of our family."
"We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken," he wrote on June 21. "Danielle, we will love you forever."