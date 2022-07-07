21 Styles to Rock the Country Club Chic Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Picture Sharpay Evans in High School Musical 2 lounging poolside at her dad's country club and singing "Fabulous." That's the kind of energy we're channeling all summer long, especially when it comes to our fabulous outfits.

Whether you belong to a country club or not, you've probably noticed the trend in full force. It girls everywhere are wearing chic tennis and golf-inspired outfits to brunch, shopping, or to grab coffee, and we're totally here for it. A chic country club wardrobe channels all the best parts of coastal grandmother, rich mom, and hot girl walk aesthetics. Whether you're actually playing tennis or golf, or you're just grabbing lunch or cocktails, these styles will keep you on-trend this summer. Glamorous accessories, classic styles, and trending athletic pieces are all you need to rock this trend.

Scroll below for 21 ways to look expensive, athletic, chic, and fabulous from Alo Yoga, Amazon, and more.