21 Styles to Rock the Country Club Chic Trend

Everyone will want to be a member of whatever country club you're headed to in these looks.

By Carly Shihadeh Jul 07, 2022 6:39 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Country Club Chic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Picture Sharpay Evans in High School Musical 2 lounging poolside at her dad's country club and singing "Fabulous." That's the kind of energy we're channeling all summer long, especially when it comes to our fabulous outfits. 

Whether you belong to a country club or not, you've probably noticed the trend in full force. It girls everywhere are wearing chic tennis and golf-inspired outfits to brunch, shopping, or to grab coffee, and we're totally here for it. A chic country club wardrobe channels all the best parts of coastal grandmother, rich mom, and hot girl walk aesthetics. Whether you're actually playing tennis or golf, or you're just grabbing lunch or cocktails, these styles will keep you on-trend this summer. Glamorous accessories, classic styles, and trending athletic pieces are all you need to rock this trend. 

Scroll below for 21 ways to look expensive, athletic, chic, and fabulous from Alo Yoga, Amazon, and more. 

read
Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares the $5 Shirt That Changed Her Life

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Combining the chic look of your classic little black dress with the comfort of an athleisure style, you need this tennis dress in your life. Alo describes its Alosoft fabric as "velvety soft & breathable." You'll look amazing getting active or grabbing cocktails at the country club in this ultra-flattering dress. 

$108
Alo Yoga

Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Bracelet - Clear

No country club-inspired outfit is complete without a little glam. This tennis bracelet looks expensive, but it's 20% off now. 

$78
$63
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

2

Keanu Reeves' Airport Encounter With a Young Fan Will Warm Your Heart

3

One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Killed by Lightning

As If Tennis Necklace in Gold

Complete your sparkling accessory look with this $36 tennis necklace that looks like the real thing. 

$36
Frasier Sterling

Long-Sleeve Button-Through Ruched Poplin Top

Here's a sale on sale top that will make you look so fabulous. It's giving coastal grandmother meets rich mom.

$59
$34
Abercrombie & Fitch

SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Big Trendy Sunnies SJ2115

We love an oversized pair of sunglasses to look glamorous, and these ones are 25% off.

$20
$15
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe

We love the color combination on these tennis shoes that are 25% off. They're the perfect shoe to get active at the country club or outside this summer. 

$65
$49
Amazon

Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets Shorts Athletic Golf Skorts Activewear Running Workout Sports Skirt

This adorable tennis skirt comes in 24 colors.

$25
Amazon

Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Flattering and trendy, this tennis skort is the perfect way to look country club chic. It comes in five colors, and you'll love the pockets in the shorts underneath. 

$78
Alo Yoga

Ribbed Polo Bodysuit

We're obsessed with this baby pink color, and it's the perfect bodysuit to wear with your tennis skirt.

$40
$32
Abercrombie & Fitch

Love Knots Tie Scrunchie

The perfect, functional accessory for summertime at the country club comes in nine chic colors.

$22
Alo Yoga

Traveler Polo Mini Dress

This adorable dress comes in four chic colors.

$59
Abercrombie & Fitch

Solar Visor

This visor is giving edgy rich soccer mom energy in the best way.

$48
Alo Yoga

Nike Air Presto Sneaker

These are perfect for hot girl walks, tennis, golf, and all of your other summertime activities. 

$130
Revolve

Sleeveless piqué polo shirt

Timeless, classic, and 71% off means this style is an immediate add to cart. 

$50
$15
J.Crew

Floppy Straw Sun Hat Foldable Packable Wide Brim Summer Beach Hat Crochet Bucket Hat for Women

We love a crochet bucket hat to look chic and protect your face from the sun.

$17
Amazon

Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts

Whether you're wearing this as a bikini coverup for lounging by the pool or pairing this with blue jeans for lunch, this classic white button down is perfect for summertime at the country club.

$28
$21
Amazon

Drama Collar V-Neck Sweatshirt

Channel preppy vibes in the best way with this collar sweatshirt

$60
$51
Abercrombie & Fitch

LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts Mini Summer Workout Running Shorts with Pockets

This skirt is 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex and features a hidden pocket. You'll be best-dressed on the tennis court... or on your afternoon walk. 

$25
Amazon

Charmed Tennis Dress

Live out your charmed country club dreams with Alo Yoga's Charmed Tennis Dress. This tennis-inspired style comes in this gorgeous magenta color if you want to make a statement, but it also comes in black and white for a more classic look. 

$118
Alo Yoga

Glow Sweatband (2-Pack)

Keep the sweat away with this adorable accessory. Choose between four color combinations for the chicest 2-pack sweatband set.

$20
Alo Yoga

Crest Graphic Baseball Hat

No membership required to rock this preppy hat. 

$29
Abercrombie & Fitch

Up next: The 11 Highest-Rated, Best-Selling Jean Shorts for Summer That You Can Get From Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

2

Keanu Reeves' Airport Encounter With a Young Fan Will Warm Your Heart

3

One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Killed by Lightning

4

The Godfather Star James Caan Dead at 82

5

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Latest News

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

RHOA: Shereé Whitfield's Fashion Show Is in Trouble Again

Tom Mann Reflects on "Extremely Difficult" Weeks After Fiancée's Death

21 Styles to Rock the Country Club Chic Trend

Kate Spade 1-Day Only Sale: This Fan-Fave $360 Bag Is on Sale For $89

Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up With Joseph Quinn

Chris Pratt Apologizes to UFC's Israel Adesanya After Criticizing Win