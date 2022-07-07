Chris Pratt Apologizes to UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya After Criticizing His Win

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Social Media Backlash "F--ked Up"

Chris Pratt is saur-ry.

The Jurrasic World: Dominion star, 43, is making things right with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, 32. Over the weekend, multiple reports alleged that Chris dissed the athlete while he attended the Las Vegas match between Israel and Jared Cannonier on July 2.

After hearing this, the UFC champion, who is considered one of the greatest middleweight fighters, called out Chris on Twitter, writing on July 6, "Good morning. [smiley-face emoji]. I'm the man. You're just some fan."

Along with his message, Israel posted a clip of James McAvoy smacking Chris in the face with a keyboard from the 2008 film Wanted. Soon after, Chris issued an apology and admitted that he was a "hypocrite" for judging him.

"You're right," The Terminal List actor began, "I'm sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."