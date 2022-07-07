Chris Pratt Apologizes to UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya After Criticizing His Win

Chris Pratt is saur-ry.
The Jurrasic World: Dominion star, 43, is making things right with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, 32. Over the weekend, multiple reports alleged that Chris dissed the athlete while he attended the Las Vegas match between Israel and Jared Cannonier on July 2.
After hearing this, the UFC champion, who is considered one of the greatest middleweight fighters, called out Chris on Twitter, writing on July 6, "Good morning. [smiley-face emoji]. I'm the man. You're just some fan."
Along with his message, Israel posted a clip of James McAvoy smacking Chris in the face with a keyboard from the 2008 film Wanted. Soon after, Chris issued an apology and admitted that he was a "hypocrite" for judging him.
"You're right," The Terminal List actor began, "I'm sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."
So what exactly did Chris say in the first place? According to Insider, the actor spoke to ESPN after the fight, saying, "I'm gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don't know this game, I'm just an actor. But I'm not a fan, man."
Chris revealed that he had hoped "to see Cannonier" earn the victory and expected to see a more thrilling fight.
"I'm not a fan of coming out, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter," he said. "I'm like, 'Come on, man. Cash on that.' You've got to cash on that promise of being so badass."
This isn't the first time Chris has come under fire for his comments, regardless of how harmless he meant them to be.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star dedicated a lengthy Instagram post to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in November 2021, thanking her for their "gorgeous healthy daughter," and referencing, Lyla, their 23-month-old child. The actor faced social media criticism, with many considering Chris' choice of words to be insensitive to his and ex-wife Anna Faris' 9-year-old son, Jack, who has struggled with health issues since he was born seven weeks premature.
What was meant to be a heartfelt message, turned into something that "really f--king bothered me," the actor told Men's Health for their July/August issue.
"I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'" he shared. "And then I gave her some s--t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.'"
He added, "And I'm like, That is f--ked up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f--king bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden."