The Godfather Star James Caan Dead at 82

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a prolific star.



James Caan, an actor whose career spans over five decades—which included appearing in over 90 movies and 18 television shows—died on July 6. He was 82 years old.



Caan's family confirmed the news in a message shared to his verified Twitter account on July 7. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."



The California's native impressive career began in the mid-1960s, landing his first big role in the 1964 thriller, Lady in a Cage. Although Caan would go on to star in numerous shows and other films after his debut, his breakout role as Sonny Corleone in 1972's The Godfather earned him critical acclaim. For his role in the well-known drama, he was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He would reprise the legendary role two years later in The Godfather Part II.