Brandi Glanville Just Dropped Her First Song: Read the Wild Lyrics to "Life of a Housewife"

Brandi Glanville's "Life of a Housewife" joins "Money Can't Buy You Class" and "Don't Be Tardy for the Party" as one of the many songs to be released by Real Housewives stars.

Watch: Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

Brandi Glanville's new song is the latest contribution to the rich cultural canon of Real Housewives musical ventures. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who's currently starring on the second season of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, dropped "Life of a Housewife" on July 7. Rapping as "B-Geezy," Brandi kicks off the track by declaring that she's "gonna tell the truth and do it to the max." 

"F--k them other Housewives / Better watch their backs," she continues, "because I'm spitting out the motherf--king facts." 

Brandi goes on to make several specific disses against her fellow Bravo co-stars, from Kyle Richards ("Not stealing cars but stealing houses") to Luann de Lesseps ("Mug shots, kickin' cops"). She also references The Real Housewives of Potomac's season six candle debacle, during which Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger both launched their own candle lines but insisted they weren't the same because each had a different number of wicks. As Brandi put it, "Making headlines with they scandals / Fighting over f--king candles / One wick, two wick, three wick, four / Which new wife will they call the whore?"

photos
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Cast Photos

With additional nods to The Real Housewives of New Jersey's famous table flip and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield's iconic "Who gon' check me boo?" line, "Life of a Housewife" is rounded out by a chorus that repeats the title track, followed by "money, fame, that's the game."

Brandi originally announced her plans to release the song on Watch What Happens Live in June. Thankfully for host Andy Cohen, he was one of the few to get a positive shout-out on the bop ("Andy says if we stay or go / Some of these bitches think they run the show).  

Catch more of Brandi on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, now streaming on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

