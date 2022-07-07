College Football Player Brexten Green Dead at 20 After Cliff-Diving Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The college sports community has lost one of its members.

Emporia State University's athletics department is mourning the death of redshirt freshman football player Brexten Green. According to the Kansas school's website, the student athlete died July 2 following a cliff-diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was 20 years old.

"It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," ESU football coach Garin Higgins said in a statement shared on the university's website. "Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

The Grand River Dam Authority received a call at around 6:30 p.m. on July 2 regarding a man who had been cliff jumping at Grand Lake, according to Oklahoma news outlet KFOR. Per the news organization, witnesses said the individual didn't resurface and rescue crews found the man's body in approximately 31 feet of water, with friends and family identifying the individual as Green.

