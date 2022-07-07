College Football Player Brexten Green Dead at 20 After Cliff-Diving Accident

ESU football coach Garin Higgins described Brexten Green as a "great teammate" who cared about his football program as seen in his "competitive spirit," work ethic and way he was there for his team.

The college sports community has lost one of its members.

Emporia State University's athletics department is mourning the death of redshirt freshman football player Brexten Green. According to the Kansas school's website, the student athlete died July 2 following a cliff-diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was 20 years old. 

"It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," ESU football coach Garin Higgins said in a statement shared on the university's website. "Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family." 

The Grand River Dam Authority received a call at around 6:30 p.m. on July 2 regarding a man who had been cliff jumping at Grand Lake, according to Oklahoma news outlet KFOR. Per the news organization, witnesses said the individual didn't resurface and rescue crews found the man's body in approximately 31 feet of water, with friends and family identifying the individual as Green.

E! News has reached out to the Grand River Dam Authority but has yet to hear back.

Originally from Cashion, Okla., Green was a wide receiver for the ESU Hornets football team. According to the school's website, he was set to start his second year at the university after red-shirting last season.

Empire State Athletics

In high school, Green was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for the 2020 Oklahoma class A state champion Wildcats. As a senior, ESU's website states, he was named District A-3 Player of the Year for gaining 1,720 receiving yards, 409 rushing yards and scoring 27 touchdowns. 

A celebration of life is scheduled for July 8. 

"He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics," Higgins added in his statement. "He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family." 

