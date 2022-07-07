The Ultimatum Season 2 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Brace yourselves for betrayal and heartbreak, because The Ultimatum season two is nearly done.
The Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen confirmed the all-queer sophomore season, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has finished filming and was sent to the editing room. "It's really exciting," he told Variety. "I am deep, deep into post [production] on the show now, and it's great."
Coelen is hoping viewers relate to this season's couples, most of which are female, as it's one of the reasons they came up with the series. He noted that it's not uncommon for partners to issue ultimatums, saying that it's a "very real, relatable conversation and situation for many, many people," whether or not you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
"The idea that these shows are really relatable and really compelling and very real beyond whatever happens on the show," Coelen previously told E! News, "all of that is very attractive about producing in this genre."
When it comes to The Ultimatum, Coelen thinks the person who is not ready to commit often comes up with excuses, but the series forces them to make a decision. As he said, "It's about am I willing to commit to you for the rest of my life?"
The first season of The Ultimatum strictly featured heterosexual couples. Two of the pairings even got engaged at the start of the show, which wasn't planned but certainly made for good TV.
"The truth is that you come in as a couple and I personally say this to them at the beginning of the process, I do not care how they leave," Coelen explained. "I am not biased to whether or not they decide to marry their first partner or they choose someone else or end up by themselves, the thing that I care about a lot is that they each make the right decision for themselves. That's all I really care about."
To get an update on the season one couples and singles, keep reading here!