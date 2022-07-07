Watch RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Confront Erika Jayne for Cursing Out Her Son

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne is owning up to her admittedly "wrong" treatment of Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son. Watch the two hash things out in this sneak peek clip.

Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reckoning is upon us. 

The July 6 episode unveiled the entire exchange between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax—snippets of which were teased on social media days prior, sparking outrage amongst fans—and now, Erika is apologizing. 

Garcelle makes sure to get a word in first, though. "I understand we were all having a good time at my birthday party," she begins in a new sneak peak of next week's July 13 RHOBH. "I understand that your liquor level was beyond."

However, that doesn't give Erika a right to tell her son to "get the f--k out" over and over, Garcelle adds, "Under no circumstances can you disrespect not only a kid, but my kid."

Erika doesn't disagree. "I take full responsibility," she responds. "I was s--t talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong. I fully apologize."

The "Pretty Mess" singer also clarifies that her behavior "didn't come from a bad place," she says. "It wasn't vicious, it was just wrong."  

The co-stars appear to reconcile, but it's not long before Kyle Richards—who also faced backlash from fans as she could be seen laughing at Erika cursing out Jax—joins the conversation to defend Erika's drinking, all because Garcelle had expressed concern about Erika mixing alcohol and her new prescriptions.

"I've known Erika for seven years," Kyle says, "and never once have I seen her lose her composure one time, so I think she's allowed a little bump here."

Bravo

This brings Garcelle back to an earlier moment in the sneak peek, when she called Kyle out for her tendency to "jump ship" during difficult conversations. Plus, Garcelle adds, "I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to her." 

Sheree Zampino then jumps in to defend Garcelle, explaining to Kyle, "In this moment, she just needs you to be neutral." 

Kyle doesn't seem to understand, though. "Was it wrong for Erika to tell Garcelle's son to f--k off? 100 percent," she vents in a confessional. "But am I happy that she's let her hair down and having some fun and not so guarded as she used to be? Absolutely. Does that mean I've jumped ship? No I haven't."

Watch the entire exchange here

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

