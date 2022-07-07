Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North West's Recent Prank Was Mistaken for a Real Murder Scene

North West may have found her calling.
During a July 7 conversation with Allure, Kim Kardashian shared that she and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter is "really into special effects makeup" and recalled how one of her pranks almost got the cops involved.
"I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup—where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," the SKIMS CEO explained. "She's actually so good that I rented a house this summer and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene."
Kim, 41, said she got the kids cleaned and ready for bed because they had school the next morning. However, she was too tired to clean up the makeup that North had used around the house.
"I was waiting until the next morning to clean it up," she added. "I had to rush out the door and go to school. The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene."
The reality star said she had to let the owner and housekeeper know that "it was completely just a prank" and that the kids were using special effects makeup.
"It was bad," Kim said. "I have photos and it's crazy."
Through The Kardashians star didn't share any images from the prank murder scene, last December, she did give fans a glimpse into North's talent. She shared TikTok videos of her oldest daughter's gory transformation, using fake blood and prosthetics to create red and black faces with burn appendages.
And in April 2021, Kim further showed off North's special effects makeup skills on Instagram, writing, "My creative baby! North was testing out some makeup looks she thinks I should do for some shoots. She also was testing out special effects makeup tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she created."