Can The Boys’ Victoria Kill Homelander? Actress Claudia Doumit Says...

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Is Victoria Neuman the one supe who could take down Homelander in The Boys? And would she?

So far, it seems like the secret supe, played by Claudia Dumit, is the only person capable of killing Homelander (Antony Starr) thanks to her ability to explode people's heads with her mind. But she hasn't used it to kill Homelander, even though the world would be better off without him, begging the question: Why?

"I don't think it would be as simple as any of her other kills," Claudia told TVLine. "I think she knows that, and I think she's doing what she does best in that situation, which is playing the slow game and playing by strategy."

She continued, "She's very much that kind of a character. So she probably has an inkling of how that would go down, and maybe the situation would just need to be better aligned for her. She's a smart woman, she's intelligent character. She knows when she's in a good position, and she knows when she needs to fight."