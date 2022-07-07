Kim Kardashian Doubles Down on Idea of Eating Poop to Look Younger

Watch : Kim Kardashian Walks for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to try something different—even if it isn't no. 1 on everyone's list.



After joking in early June that she would "eat poop every single day" if it helped her look younger, the SKIMS founder is now doubling down on her head-turning admission.



"I was kind of joking," Kim told Allure in an article published July 7. "But now that I think about it, I would probably eat s--t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.'"



As for the quantity? "Maybe just a bite," she told the outlet. "I don't think I can do a whole bowl."



All jokes aside, Kim noted that there are no blurred lines when it comes to her true thoughts on aging. "That doesn't mean that I don't know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can't age," she continued. "I'm 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you've taken it too far—overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There's nothing worse."