TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Debuts New Cut After Sharing Hair Loss Struggle

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira is ready for a change.

In a July 6 video, the social media star shared her experience with hair loss and her decision to go for the chop.

"I am struggling really bad with hair loss," she told her nearly 13 million followers. "I've been losing my hair for several years due to health conditions, but it's just gotten really bad at this point."

Mikayla said she'd been growing her hair long to "disguise" her hair loss. "But at this point, with how much hair I've lost, I feel like it's time for a change," she continued. "So, I'm going to cut my hair off—not all of it, but a lot of it."

And she was "really f--king excited" about it. "I think it's going to help me a lot with my confidence and just make me feel beautiful again," the 24-year-old makeup artist added. "It's amazing how much hair, just hair on your head, can impact you as a woman or just a person in general, but it impacts me a lot I've noticed."