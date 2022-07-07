Get $113 Worth of Hair Products for $38: Living Proof, Oribe, R+Co, Slip, dpHUE, Briogeo, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you feel like you're in a bit of a rut when it comes to your hair? Are the products in your current routine just not cutting it anymore? It may be time to switch things up. If you don't know where to begin or if you just don't want to waste money on products you might not even like, you need to be on the lookout for good deals and sales.
Dermstore has a can't miss discount on a value set with products from Virtue, Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof, Oribe, Slip, and dpHUE. If you bought all of these hair products individually, it would cost $113, but you can get this whole set for just $43. Or you can use the promo code EXTRA10 to score the whole set for only $38.
If you need to treat split ends, prevent future damage, hydrate your strands, or just take your shampoo to the next level, this set is for you. Don't miss out on this deal.
Best of Dermstore Hair Edit
This haircare bundle includes:
- Dermstore Collection Silicone Scalp Massager, which is great for a deep clean and to remove product build up.
- Virtue Healing Oil, which you can use to smooth, protect, and restore damaged hair, according to the brand. it also enhances shine.
- Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, a great mask that you can use weakly to protect your hair against future damage and repair its current state.
- R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Crème, a cream that you can use to prevent frizz, add shine, and moisturize your locks.
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment, which conditions, adds volume, smooths, and strengthens strands, according to the brand.
- Oribe Run-Through Detangling Primer, which protects your hair before heat styling.
- Slip Silk Scrunchie Midi, which doesn't tug or pull on the hair, preventing damage.
- dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Masque, which hydrates, reduces frizz, and helps damaged hair, per the brand.
- Dermstore Clear Cosmetic Bag
If you want additional insights before shopping, check out these rave reviews from Dermstore shoppers.
Best of Dermstore Hair Edit Reviews
A shopper said, "This kit was perfect for a little pick me up to my hair care routine. The ability to explore and try new products without a huge financial and product amount commitment is what appeals to me about the Dermstore sets. The variety and in each and every set is curated and chosen perfectly. Very happy with my purchase."
Another person raved, "Love the range of stuff in this value pack to try. So far I've already repurchased the hair gummies after trying it in this! It's a tasty gummy and I think it works, not super dramatic but still nice. And oribe detangler works!!! And I Love the slip silk hair band super soft and doesn't pull your hair."
A Dermstore shopper explained, "I purchased 2 of these kits. One was a gift and one for myself of course. I already love silk scrunchies so that was a plus. I've been loving the HUM gummies and the scalp massager. The briogeo mini is not my favorite but is nice to have on hand for traveling purposes. The oribe detangler was awesome, went through it in about a week! Would definitely purchase a full size when I'm through with other products. The living proof is eh, not sure if I notice a difference! The hair oil is awesome too. Still have to try the apple cider vinegar mask and the r+co!! Also the person who received it as a gift loved it!! I added in some eye patches as well."
"I always get super excited when I get my goodies from the Dermstore. Yet again they did not let me down. This hair care set, didn't disappoint," a fan of the products reviewed.
Someone else wrote, "Was looking at a scalp massager and decided to get this kit since it was included and not much more than buying the individual massager. Good trial size products and a fun way to test out some new products."
