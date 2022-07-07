Denise Richards Defends Decision to Join OnlyFans After Daughter Sami Sheen Got "Backlash"

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Denise Richards has no limits when it comes to supporting her daughter Sami Sheen.

On July 6, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared why she joined OnlyFans—a subscription service platform—days after Sami, 18, had created an account.

"My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account," she explained in an interview with KTLA. "I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn't educated on what OnlyFans was and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site. You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content."

Denise added, "We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there's no difference other than you actually own the content."

The 51-year-old model announced that she was joining OnlyFans on June 23, telling her followers to click the link in her bio to see more content.