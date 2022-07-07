20 Summer Beauty Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wondering what beauty products you should be stocking up on for summer? Let your fellow Amazon shopper be your guide. We went through Amazon's beauty best-sellers list to see which beauty and skincare products shoppers just can't seem to get enough of right now, and there are quite a few summer essentials you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
One that really caught our eye is the SPOTMYUV UV detection stickers. If you have a tendency to forget to reapply sunscreen, these stickers will change color when it detects your sunscreen has worn off. It's a helpful little product that shoppers say works really well, and it's even safe for kids to use. If you want to avoid getting sunburned, it's a product you may want to check out for yourself.
Whether you're looking for summer hair care, fragrance, makeup or skincare, there's definitely something in here for everyone. Plus, all the products we found are pretty affordable, which makes stocking up a lot easier on the wallet.
With that, here are the summer beauty essentials Amazon shoppers are buying right now. Check those out below.
SPOTMYUV 16-Count UV Stickers for Sunscreen
If you're someone who tends to forget when you last applied sunscreen, these UV detection stickers from SPOTMYUV is a must-get. According to the brand, they're the world's first clinically proven UV detection stickers that change color when your sunscreen wears off. They're hypoallergenic, latex-free and kid friendly.
One reviewer wrote, "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application, and it lasted about 2 days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. This was very effective in alerting me when to reapply."
Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver
Want sexy beachy waves for summer? Add the Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver to your cart. It's super easy to use and gives you nice waves that actually hold. As one reviewer wrote, "LOVE LOVE this waver! I have an old waver that's a workout to use, and while this one is a tad heavy, it's not a workout! The waves hold even through the humid summer heat! I'm not kidding when I say this waver works great. I've already talked two friends into buying one. Even if you have super flat and thin hair like me, try it! This thing works!"
It has 34,800 five-star reviews, and it's on sale now for $21. They're about $30-$40 in other retailers currently, so you're getting an amazing deal!
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
There's nothing worse than being on a big trip and realizing you're breaking out. Thankfully the original Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics will help improve the look of pimples overnight. They have over 70,000 five-star reviews with numerous shoppers describing it as "magic."
One reviewer wrote, "I was skeptical about these patches but I bought them anyway to see what they were all about. Well, they actually work! I use them a lot now. I always make sure I take a sheet of dots with me on vacation, in case I get a pimple. They saved my life and my vacation pictures this summer."
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Perfume Mist
Looking for new fragrance that's perfect for the season? We've got one for you right here. Amazon shoppers can't get enough of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Body Mists. One reviewer who purchased the Cheirosa '62 Almond, Vanilla & Salted Caramel said it smelled like the perfect summer day.
"Reminds me of the salty ocean breeze and just all around, the perfect scent," they wrote. Another wrote that it's long-lasting and "smells like a sun bathed bronze goddess." There are several scents to choose from, and you can even start with a 3-ounce bottle for $20.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Nothing screams summer like Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. This super moisturizing cream made to be applied on your body to give it a visible lift and glow. It has 25,600 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough. One wrote, "I absolutely love this stuff! It has an amazing smell. The fragrance is like ice cream on a summer day! The texture is smooth and easy to put on. The best part is, it gets rid of all of your dimples in your bum bum!"
Inglot Duraline Eyeliner Sealant
Don't let the summer heat ruin your perfectly put together makeup look. With Inglot's Duraline, you can make your go-to eyeshadows and liners last all day, even in the heat. It has over 2,600 five-star reviews and one shopper called it literal magic.
"I am officially, officially a believer in this product," they wrote. "I was crying my eyes out earlier this week. Ugly crying. Like screaming and wiping my eyes every second crying. This made my eyeliner stay. It only faded a little, I didn't even need to touch up. Buy this product. Mix it with your gel eyeliner, and cry to your heart's content. After you get back into gangster mode, no one will ever know you were crying to begin with."
Wonderskin Long Lasting Lip Tint
This lip tint with over 2,000 five-star reviews is a fascinating "peel and reveal" lip product that Amazon shoppers say is a summer must-have. In fact, one wrote, "So easy and such a fun application for a lipstick that will last all day with zero transfer. I wore this under my mask in the summer heat and there was no bleeding or any transfer on my mask. Highly recommend!"
Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner By Arvazallia
If your hair could use a little extra love this season, you may want to add the Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner by Arvazallia to your cart. It's $12, has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers say it's truly impressive.
One reviewer wrote, "I have now been using this mask regularly for about six months and have ordered this product three times. My hair has grown quicker than before, continues to be free of nuisance frizz, is shiny, tangle-free and soft to the touch. Even my hair dresser was shocked at the health of my bleached ends after about four months without a haircut. Can't recommend this enough for lightened hair."
Winky Lux pH Color Changing Lip Balm with Vitamin E
This moisturizing lip balm from Winky Lux goes on clear and merges with your skin's pH-levels to create a shade of pink that's unique to you. According to reviewers, it gives you the perfect pink. If you're going for a more natural look this summer, this lip balm is a great buy.
Tend Skin Womens AfterShave/Post Waxing Solution
Amazon shoppers swear by this affordable aftershave for women to give them smoother skin for summer. The brand claims it will reduce the noticeable redness that occurs post-shaving or waxing. It also helps to clear ingrown hairs and bumps. It has over 33,000 five-star reviews and so many shoppers have raved over how well it worked.
As one wrote, "I've always had a big problem with razor bumps on my bikini line and this has solved that problem. Instant results. Redness and bumps have been reduced and after a month or so of use, I just stopped getting bumps at all! I use it everyday at least once and twice if I've shaved. Could not recommend highly enough."
Maybelline New York Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup
Why overspend on mascara when you can get one that's affordable and comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers? The Sky High Mascara from Maybelline has 64,000 five-star reviews. One recent reviewer wrote, "Went on perfectly and stayed in place through a hot summers day. Finally a mascara that lengthens my lashes with no irritation and no smudges!" At less than $10, you're getting a really great value.
GAINWELL 5-Colored Natural Compressed Facial Sponges - 50 Pieces
These colorful facial sponges are highly effective while also being gentle enough for sensitive skin. One shopper wrote, "Best decision I could have made. I love the softness on my skin, yet I can feel and see that it is cleaning my skin. It is worth the price. So glad I ordered two packs, and will be purchasing two more after I submit this review. Happy face and happy me!" Best part is, it's on sale now for just $8 for a pack of 50.
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
This jar of loose powder has over 66,000 five-star reviews. According to one shopper, it keeps makeup in place during a hot Texas summer day, and numerous shoppers had similar reviews about its effectiveness. Plus, it's just $6.
Face Roller by Revlon
This oil-absorbing face roller from Revlon is perfectly sized to fit into your purse, so you'll always have it handy when you need a little touch up. All you have to do is roll it across your face for instantly shine-free skin. It has over 22,000 five-star reviews and many reviewers were pleasantly surprised at how well it worked.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar
The L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water is a moisturizing lamellar rinse-out hair treatment made to help you get silkier, shinier and healthier-looking hair in just eight seconds. It was made to work on all hair types, and features a lightweight formula that's sulfate free, silicone free and color safe. It's suggested to apply it two to three times per week for the best results, but many reviewers say they saw results after just one use. It's so popular with shoppers, it has over 22,600 five-star reviews.
B.Tan Tanned AF
This best-selling self-tanner on Amazon has over 13,000 five-star reviews, and the reviews honestly speak for themselves. As one wrote, "I'm usually skeptical about tanners even with rave reviews. But this stuff is the ultimate life hack. I am a very pale skinned woman and have to suffer through sunburns to get any color on my legs. Not anymore! This stuff goes on easily. I get out of the shower and apply it. I do my makeup and hair, wait around for an hour, then rinse! I can't believe the color! My color has lasted a week. I love it so much that I bought three more bottles to have on hand to last through the summer. I also have very sensitive skin and have applied to my face. Boom! Perfection."
Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick for Strong Hold
If the summer humidity is turning your head into frizz central, just one swipe of this hair wax stick and you'll be good to go. It has over 9,000 five-star reviews and it's pretty affordable at $13.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles - 20 Count
Neutrogena's top-rated cleansing towelettes in single packets is super convenient. You can easily fit one or two in your purse just in case you need to freshen up during a hot day. It has over 34,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say it's perfect for both travel and home.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige's cult-fave Lip Sleeping Mask is super hydrating, goes on really smooth and does a good job at keeping your lips moisturized. Try it once and you'll never want another lip balm again, it's that good.
e.l.f. 16HR Full Coverage Camo Concealer
Conceal, correct, contour and more with e.l.f.'s 16-hour full coverage camo concealer. It has over 26,000 five-star reviews and it's super affordable at less than $5.
