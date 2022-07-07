TikToker Ophelia Nichols Breaks Down While Recalling How Husband Said Goodbye to Late Teenage Son

Watch : TikToker Ophelia Nichols' Son Killed in Shooting

Ophelia Nichols is leaning on loved ones following a tragic loss.

Almost two weeks after sharing the devastating news that her 18-year-old son Randon Lee was fatally shot, the TikToker appeared in a series of emotional videos to let fans known how her family has been "pushing forward" in the wake of the tragedy. According to the content creator, her husband Derick has been a source of strength amid this difficult time, often being "right there with me" for support.

"He did everything for me," she said in one TikTok video posted on July 6, "There was one day that I was so physically ill⁠, my body in some way was reacting to my baby child leaving this earth...and he was outside on the porch calling my friends, listening and asking how to help me because he's never seen me so sick before."

She continued, "I knew my husband loved me, but he really showed it through all this."