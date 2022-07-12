Tinx's Favorite Purchases for Her Very First Home Will Give You Real Estate Envy

To celebrate her first home in Los Angeles, Tinx teamed up with Pottery Barn to ensure her space felt cozy, spacious and welcoming to lucky guests.

Prepare to step inside Tinx's dream home. 

This summer, the content creator is spending a majority of her time in Southern California at a very special property. 

"I recently moved into my first house in L.A. and am obsessed with decorating and furnishing it," Tinx told E! News. "I've been spending so much time browsing the Pottery Barn website and ordering the perfect pieces for my home."

Now that her space is complete, the 31-year-old is ready to share some of her favorite Pottery Barn pieces for your own home. From comfortable throw blankets to a must-see outdoor movie theatre, get ready to upgrade your space with a few special items. 

Dream Robe

Wake up in luxury by wrapping yourself in this soft and plush robe that feels like a dream. Made of organic Turkish cotton and modal with just a touch of silk, this post shower (or bath) treat is a small indulgence to enjoy on the daily.

$149
Pottery Barn

Faux Fur Ruched Throws

Pottery Barn's best-selling cozy throw is created with incredibly silky fibers and ruched for a cascading ripple effect. And while the hot summer months may make fabulous blankets a little less desirable, smart shoppers know fall will be here before you know it. Get your color before it's too late. 

$179
Pottery Barn

Outdoor Movie Screen

Be the coolest house on the block when you bring the movie theater experience to your backyard. Paired with a projector, the sleek, white backdrop is weatherproof to make watching your favorite flicks under the stars worry-free. Plus, it's easy to assemble and take down. 

$349
Pottery Barn

Chateau Handcrafted Acacia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Boards

Handcrafted of mango wood and acacia, Pottery Barn's Chateau Wood Collection is inspired by European antiques. Before you create your next meat-and-cheese spread, make sure your table has one of these timeless boards.

$49-$69
Pottery Barn

Bleecker Barware Collection

Tinx's home bar will be known for the drinks being made and the tools used to create those special beverages. With its simple, bold shapes, Pottery Barn's Bleecker collection will bring a polished art deco appeal to Tinx's space. 

$40-$149
Pottery Barn

Mason Stoneware Pet Bowl

Keeps your animals happy and fed without sacrificing your style. Pottery Barn's bestselling Mason Collection features stone-smooth finish and artisanal good looks.

$10
Pottery Barn

Hammered Outdoor Margarita Glasses

Cheers to a new home and a backyard that will have you craving outside time 12 months out of the year. Tinx plans to use these margarita glasses when she's not enjoying a night swim or tanning under the sun. 

$12-$48
Pottery Barn

Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set

Sleep extra tight with Pottery Barn's sheet set composed of a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Woven from the world's finest Belgian flax, the company's linen bedding is prewashed for incredible softness and only gets better with time. 

$259
Pottery Barn

Kai Drink Caddy Pool Float

Never have a reason to leave the pool thanks to this pool float that keeps your favorite beverages within arm's reach. This durable drink holder is resistant to mildew and won't fade with the sun or chlorine.

$99
Pottery Barn

Frost Handcrafted Marble Bathroom Accessories

Whether you're looking for a soap pump, toothbrush holder or soap dish, Pottery Barn's Frost Marble accessories will elevate Tinx's bath to spa status.

$28-$70
Pottery Barn

Still shopping? Julianne Hough shares her summer beauty essentials. Plus, Olympian Lindsey Vonn reveals the snacks she has to travel with. 

