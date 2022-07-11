The Haves and the Have Nots' Tika Sumpter Has These Stress Relief Must-Haves in Her Bag

We interviewed Tika Sumpter because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This summer, Tika Sumpter wants you to rest and relax.
While working with the American Heart Association, the Have and the Have Not's star is encouraging women to manage chronic stress and be aware of the effects it could have on your heart health.
"This topic is important to me because women struggle to prioritize their own mental wellbeing when there's always so much going on—from family, work, health issues, finances—it is easy to put ourselves last on the to-do list," Tika exclusively shared with E! News. "I want to encourage women to carve out 'me time' and manage their stress by going for a walk, meditating, journaling or whatever makes you feel gratitude and joy."
She's also sharing the must-have products she always carries in her Burberry backpack. From snacks and water bottles to hand sanitizer and hand cream, see what Tika loves below.
Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Green Pea Snack Crisps
"It's one of my absolute favorite snacks!" Tika said. "It still makes me feel healthy while satisfying my cravings for salt."
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
"I try to reduce my plastic use for the environment and the S'well bottles are a great alternative with some really cute colors and patterns," Tika said when highlighting a water bottle with more than 9,500 5-star reviews on Amazon.
The Honest Company Free & Clear Hand Sanitizer Spray
"I love the simple ingredients in this hand sanitizer spray," Tika shared when praising Jessica Alba's Honest Company hand sanitizers. "It also feels very light and smells yummy."
Megan Galante x Fringe White Sweater Journal
"I like to journal every day, whether it is creating a to-do list or getting my thoughts out, it keeps me sane," Tika said. "It's also so beautiful and light to carry in my bag."
Sakara Detox Super Bar
The detox bars are made with pure vanilla and organic cashews. Plus, they are great for breakfast or a snack on the go. "This is a new found love for me," Tika said. "I love the flavor and texture."
TheInspiredStories Pens and Refills
"I love how these pens glide across the page and are so cute!" Tika said. And when the ink runs out, don't throw it away. Instead, hold on to your favorite pen with ballpoint refills.
Yuzu Soap Hand Cream
Located in San Francisco, Yuzu Soap specializes in handcrafted, small-batch bath and body products made from plant-based oils, rich butters, pure yuzu juice and essential oils. "I love the scent of this hand cream and how it keeps my hands moisturized," Tika explained.
YUNI Beauty Essential Oil Fragrance Roll On
"When I'm traveling, it's especially helpful for a quick moment of relief," Tika said when recommending YUNI Beauty's blend of powerful essential oils. "Also being a mom, I sometimes need time to myself and this essence really helps me get into a calm place and relax when I am alone."
Still shopping? Lauren Conrad shared her kitchen essentials including a must-have $30 salad spinner. Plus, here are five things Top Chef's Gail Simmons can't live without.