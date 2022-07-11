The Haves and the Have Nots' Tika Sumpter Has These Stress Relief Must-Haves in Her Bag

We interviewed Tika Sumpter because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This summer, Tika Sumpter wants you to rest and relax.

While working with the American Heart Association, the Have and the Have Not's star is encouraging women to manage chronic stress and be aware of the effects it could have on your heart health.

"This topic is important to me because women struggle to prioritize their own mental wellbeing when there's always so much going on—from family, work, health issues, finances—it is easy to put ourselves last on the to-do list," Tika exclusively shared with E! News. "I want to encourage women to carve out 'me time' and manage their stress by going for a walk, meditating, journaling or whatever makes you feel gratitude and joy."

She's also sharing the must-have products she always carries in her Burberry backpack. From snacks and water bottles to hand sanitizer and hand cream, see what Tika loves below.