Reservation Dogs Season 2 Trailer: Blink & You'll Miss Megan Mullally

Reservation Dogs is hitting the road.

Elora (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) continue their cross-country road trip in the season two trailer of the critically-acclaimed comedy, premiering August 3 on FX on Hulu.

While making the trek from Oklahoma to California, Elora and Jackie befriend a woman, played by Megan Mullally, who is envious of the young girls' freedom.

"Are you girls running away?" she asks in the trailer. When Elora confirms, she responds "Damn, I'm so jealous."

The jealousy might be slightly misplaced, as Elora and Jackie's road trip looks to involve car trouble and being chased down by men with guns in a pick-up truck. Not exactly a cruise down Route 66.

Elsewhere, Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) has a new job working construction, which is off to a less-than-promising start.

"I don't even know what I'm doing," Bear says in the trailer. "They don't even teach you anything. They just expect you to know."

Season two also promises the return of Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Wes Studi, plus cameos from Jana Schmieding and Marc Maron.