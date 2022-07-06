See Aaron Rodgers’ First Tattoo, Which Has Nothing to Do With Football

Aaron Rodgers' new look is a total touchdown.
The NFL player, who was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, revealed that he's officially inked up after getting his first tattoo.
On July 6, Aaron shared a photo of the design on his arm, which was created by the "goat" Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsényi.
"Grateful for his mastery and friendship," Aaron wrote while showing off his ink, which features two lions, several constellations and astrological signs of Aquarius, Scorpio and Sagittarius (his sun sign). The tattoo, which Aaron hinted was inspired by astrology and the elements, also includes eye and ocean imagery.
"There's a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," the athlete said. "I'll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry."
According to Balazs' YouTube page, he has a "distinct, identifiable, and meticulous style" in his creations. Per his bio, "His artistic work is heavily influenced by ancestral practices and ritual, spirituality, sacred geometry, the occult, and sculpture."
While Aaron debuts his new look, his ex-fiancée has been living it up on vacation. A couple weeks ago, Shailene joined friend Alixa García in Sevilla, Spain. As the Big Little Lies star recalled in a July 6 Instagram post, "it was like the magic of the universe was waiting for our reunion. we were showered with blessings, synchronicities, and actual cosmic collisions."
The duo's itinerary also included a "once in a lifetime experience" at AIRE Ancient Baths in Spain. "we used your waters to heal & laugh & cry … it felt ceremonial," Shailene wrote. "and became a marker of the radical turning points in both of our lives... it felt like we were in the goddess's belly … being birthed anew."
Back in April, a source told E! News Shailene was "done" with Aaron after their latest reconciliation, saying, "She quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change."
Since then, she's been soaking up all the little moments in life, sharing that the month of June "gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes."