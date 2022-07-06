Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Understands Why Fans Hate Jason More Than Vecna

Watch : Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

Warning: This story includes Stranger Things spoilers.

Stranger Things season four, volume two had a takedown that was oh-so satisfying.

No, we aren't talking about Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) weakening the humanoid sentient creature Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). We're referring to the moment Hawkins High School student Jason (Mason Dye) was split in half by the Upside Down's newly opened gate.

It may seem cold to root for this teenager's demise, but his violent end came after his own terrible deeds, including beating up Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), ordering his lackeys to attack Erica (Priah Ferguson) and convincing the town that sweet Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was a cult leader.

So, we can't say we're surprised that so many people felt anger towards the secondary antagonist. One fan wrote on Twitter, "The way Jason's death was so anticlimactic has me cackling because it's deserved." Another chimed in, "I was f--king sobbing over Max and then the portals grew and shredded Jason's stupid ass and out loud I paused my sobs and said, 'at least that son of a bitch died.'" A third commented, "Can't believe I hate this guy more than Vecna in #StrangerThings."