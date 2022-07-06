Proof North West Is Living Her Best Life in Paris With Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West stepped out in coordinating pinstriped looks and matching nose rings at the Jean-Paul Gaultier runway show during Paris Fashion Week. See the pics.

Like mother, like daughter.

Kim Kardashian's mini-me North West turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in an edgy pinstriped outfit made from the same material as her mom's dress at the Jean-Paul Gaultier runway show on July 6. While the 9-year-old looked like she meant business in a white blouse and black tie tucked under her patterned vest and skirt, her mom opted for a more glam look in a long gown that featured a beige-colored bustier.

Though the pair rocked dynamically opposing shoes⁠ (chunky platform boots for North and sleek pointed heels for Kim⁠), they completed their ensembles with matching silver nose rings that were attached to chains around their necks, as well as similar circular sunglasses.

And as if her unique style hasn't already cemented her as a rising It Girl, North—who Kim shares with ex Kanye West along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—was seen rubbing elbows with fashion royalty at the event. Not only was she seated next to Anna Wintour at the front row, but she was also seen chatting it up backstage with designer Olivier Rousteing and grandma Kris Jenner

Kim and North's mother-daughter outing comes just a day after they served up some looks while visiting the Balenciaga store and Jean-Paul Gaultier headquarters in Paris. For the occasion, North gave a sweet nod to her dad by donning a varsity jacket from the Donda rapper's former streetwear label, Pastelle, that he rocked at the 2008 American Music Awards.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Just Like Mom

Kim Kardashian and North West wore coordinating pinstriped looks at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bling Ring

The mother-daughter paired their edgy ensembles with matching chain nose rings and shades.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Backstage Access

North was by her mom's side as the SKIMS founder caught up with friend Olivier Rousteing backstage.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Family Affair

The pair were joined by Kris Jenner for the occasion. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Mama's Girl

North held Kim's hand as they walked up the stairs.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
VIPs

The pair sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the front row of the fashion show.

