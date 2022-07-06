What President Biden Told Brittney Griner's Wife After Reading WNBA Star's Letter

Getty Images

In an open letter to The White House received on July 4, Brittney shared her fear that she'd be prison "forever" and asked Biden not to "forget about me and the other American Detainees" that are being held in custody in foreign countries around the globe.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," she wrote. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

In the letter, the Phoenix Mercury star, who plays for a Russian team during the WNBA off-season, also named the people she misses most.

"I miss my wife!" she wrote. "I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

Brittney was arrested at an airport in Moscow back in February for allegedly having vape cartridges, which contained hashish oil, in her baggage. After making an appearance during a pre-trial hearing in May, Brittney was in court for her first trial date on July 1, but did not enter a plea at the time.

Brittney's next hearing is set for July 7. If found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in jail.