Sex Education Fan Favorite Announces Surprising Departure Ahead of Season 4

Sex Education will be down a fan favorite in season four.

Patricia Allison, who played Ola on all three seasons of the Netflix series, has announced her departure.

"I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much and playing Ola," she said on UK radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie July 4, "but unfortunately I won't be joining the team for season four."

While we mourn the loss of Ola, Patricia made it sound like it was her own decision.

"I'm just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up," she revealed. "I've been doing it for three years and I've genuinely loved it."

While Patricia admitted it was "absolutely" a difficult decision to leave, she's looking toward the future with a keen eye.

"I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kinda sad," she said. "But other things are coming and that's really exciting!"