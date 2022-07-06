Kelly Ripa's Story About "Embarrassing" Her Son at College Will Make You LOL

Watch : Kelly Ripa Talks 1st Vacay With Mark Consuelos Without Kids

Kelly Ripa may be daytime TV royalty, but her kids—Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin Consuelos, 19—could care less.

Telling E! News' Daily Pop that her kids often find her and husband Mark Consuelos "lame and old and embarrassing and humiliating," the Live With Kelly and Ryan proved her point by recounting a recent visit to Joaquin's college campus.

"We came to see one of our son's sporting events at the University of Michigan," she told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Jodie Sweetin on July 6, "and all we did was walk up to him. We're like, 'Oh, we'll meet you at your dorm.' And he's like, 'You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we're together.'"

In fact, Ripa joked that the only time her kids find her fame "relevant" is "when they need something paid for, when they're short on rent and they're like, 'Oh, mom and dad earn a decent living.'"