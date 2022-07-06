Bethenny Frankel Reveals the Surprising Way She Got Out of Her RHONY Contract

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce

Contracts can be tricky. But thanks to some fellow Real Housewives stars, Bethenny Frankel found an easy way out of hers.

Having starred on The Real Housewives of New York City off and on again since 2008, Bethenny revealed in a July 5 TikTok that a contract loophole helped influence her decision to leave the franchise for good in 2019.

Some fans may be aware of particular Housewives contract clauses, including the "Bethenny Clause," which prevents Bravo from earning profits from businesses promoted on the shows (such as Bethenny's lifestyle brand SkinnyGirl). But according to the RHONY alum, a newer clause was introduced after ladies from other series refused to film because of conflicts or drama with co-stars.

"This new point said that if you don't appear in an episode, then you won't be paid for it, which does make sense," Bethenny explained in the video. "It just doesn't make sense for me because I already knew that the production company said, 'We'd never air an episode without you.' They told me that directly. I have receipts."