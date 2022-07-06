Cheer's Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison in Sex Crimes and Child Pornography Case

Watch : "Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris' future has been revealed.

The former Cheer star was sentenced on July 6 to 12 years in federal prison in his sex crimes and child pornography case, the U.S. Attorney's Office tells E! News. His prison sentence will be followed by eight years of court-supervised release.

Harris pleaded guilty in February to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the plea agreement, the first charge pertains to Harris repeatedly asking a 17-year-old boy to send "sexually explicit photographs and videos" of himself in exchange for approximately $2,000 in 2020. As for the second charge, the plea agreement noted it involves Harris traveling from Dallas, Texas to Orlando, Florida in 2019 "for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct" with a 15-year-old boy. In the plea agreement, Harris admitted to instructing the minor to meet him in a public bathroom, where Harris sexually assaulted him.