Phaedra Parks Would "Love" to Date in the Middle East After RHODubai Visit

Phaedra Parks is single and ready to mingle in the City of Gold.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is finally making her highly anticipated cameo on the July 6 episode of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai. Invited by longtime friend and RHODubai co-star Caroline Brooks, Phaedra said she had an "amazing" time meeting the ladies of Bravo's latest Housewives location.

"I really love this cast," Phaedra told E! News exclusively during an interview with Caroline. "This cast really has a lot of potential because they are all so different and the space that they are in in Dubai is such an interesting playground."

During her visit, Phaedra was particularly interested in learning about the laws allowing Muslim men to have multiple wives.

The mother of two joked, "I really gotta meet these men over there because I love the thought of having a sister wife. We can break these responsibilities up. I love a good friendship. I love it, it's very intriguing to me."

Caroline laughed, adding, "You won't like it. You don't want to share."