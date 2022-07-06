Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Recording Studio Video

The heart wants what it wants and Selena Gomez knows that fans' hearts long for one thing: new music.
And it seems new music is on the way. On July 5, Selena shared a TikTok of herself sitting in front of a microphone in a recording studio. While the "Same Old Love" singer didn't say anything in the TikTok, it was enough to have fans celebrating in the comment section.
One user wrote, "SHE'S IN STUDIO?!! SCREAMING RN." Another user chimed in, adding, "New music?!?! Yassss please."
Selena hasn't given too much away in terms of when she plans to release new songs, but she hasn't kept totally tight-lipped.
Just a few days earlier on July 1, TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira shared a TikTok featuring an interview with Selena about her Rare Beauty line. In the video, Mikayla asked her if fans could anticipate anything else from the makeup collection this year, to which Selena teased, "Well, maybe and maybe…some music."
So it seems Selena really does it all. On top of releasing new makeup products, recording in the studio and having her own cooking show, Selena's hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building is currently airing season two—and to her, it's even better than the first season.
"With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than season one," she said on Deadline's Crew Call podcast in May. "We've just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it's really diverse. You're going to be surprised."
And with new music potentially in the works, it seems the surprises just keep coming.