Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Recording Studio Video

Selena Gomez shared a few clips of herself in a recording studio, potentially hinting at a new project. Learn about the “Good for You” singer’s TikTok that is turning heads.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 06, 2022 9:46 PMTags
MusicSelena GomezCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Why Selena Gomez Is So "Proud" of BFF Cara Delevingne

The heart wants what it wants and Selena Gomez knows that fans' hearts long for one thing: new music.

And it seems new music is on the way. On July 5, Selena shared a TikTok of herself sitting in front of a microphone in a recording studio. While the "Same Old Love" singer didn't say anything in the TikTok, it was enough to have fans celebrating in the comment section.

One user wrote, "SHE'S IN STUDIO?!! SCREAMING RN." Another user chimed in, adding, "New music?!?! Yassss please."

Selena hasn't given too much away in terms of when she plans to release new songs, but she hasn't kept totally tight-lipped.

Just a few days earlier on July 1, TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira shared a TikTok featuring an interview with Selena about her Rare Beauty line. In the video, Mikayla asked her if fans could anticipate anything else from the makeup collection this year, to which Selena teased, "Well, maybe and maybe…some music."

photos
Selena Gomez's Most Candid Quotes

So it seems Selena really does it all. On top of releasing new makeup products, recording in the studio and having her own cooking show, Selena's hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building is currently airing season two—and to her, it's even better than the first season.

Trending Stories

1

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

2

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

3

Inside the Twisted Story of Netflix's Girl in the Picture

"With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than season one," she said on Deadline's Crew Call podcast in May. "We've just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it's really diverse. You're going to be surprised."

And with new music potentially in the works, it seems the surprises just keep coming.

Trending Stories

1

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

2

Inside the Twisted Story of Netflix's Girl in the Picture

3

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

4

Big Brother Season 24 Contestant Replaced Day Before Premiere

5

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 5

Latest News

Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Recording Studio Video

Nick Cannon Sends a Message to "All of My Kids" in Freestyle Rap

grown-ish Season 5 Trailer Is NSFW Thanks to Marcus Scribner

Natasha Bure Slams Claim She Gets Jobs Because of Candace Cameron Bure

See Lori Loughlin Make a Cameo in Daughter Olivia Jade's YouTube Video

Metallica Applauds "Master of Puppets" Use in Stranger Things

The Fate of Evil Revealed