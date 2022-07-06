grown-ish Season 5 Trailer Is NSFW Thanks to Marcus Scribner

College is a time for exploration—but this is taking things to the next level!
Marcus Scribner starts fresh and bares all in the trailer for season five of grown-ish, premiering July 20 on Freeform.
The season finds the Johnson family at a crossroads, with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) graduating from Cal U. and her brother Andre Jr. (Scribner), a.k.a. Junior, as the new big man on campus.
"First week of college and I'm already in my bag," Junior says in the trailer. "Transition's going smooth and I've already met some interesting new people."
In spite of his exciting new setting, it becomes immediately clear that Junior has a very specific idea for what he wants his college experience to be.
"I'm not here to butt-chug beers and go to pep rallies," he argues. "I'm here to get in, get out and get back into the real world."
Cut to: his sister walking in on him having sex in a bathroom. What do they say about best laid plans?
Despite the awkward run-in, Zoey has high hopes for her brother's journey, telling him, "College made me who I am and I just know it can be all of that for you."
Freshman year of college is supposed to be messy, right?
While Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) all said goodbye in the season four finale, the love story between Zoey and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) will continue.
"We're excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug (Diggy Simmons) in their post-grad adventures," showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told E! News in March, "and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior."
The fifth season of grown-ish premieres July 20 on Freeform.